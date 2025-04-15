How To Make Viral Mango Sago In 15 Minutes

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 15, 2025, 08:04 PM

In the hot summer days, treat yourself with a delicious Mango Sago which is super easy to make.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Ingredients

Mango, Sago (sabudana) milk, ice, condensed milk.

Step 1

Boil the sago pearls until they turn translucent. Drain and rinse them under cold water. Meanwhile, peel and chop the mango.

Step 2

Blend most of the chopped mango into a smooth puree. Set aside a few mango cubes for garnish.

Step 3

In a bowl, combine the boiled sago pearls, mango puree, coconut milk, and condensed milk (optional). Mix well.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 3

In a serving bowl, add mango cubes, and pour the mixture.

Step 4

Refrigerate for a few minutes or add ice cubes, and serve chilled.