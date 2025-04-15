How To Make Viral Mango Sago In 15 Minutes

Mango, Sago (sabudana) milk, ice, condensed milk.
Boil the sago pearls until they turn translucent. Drain and rinse them under cold water. Meanwhile, peel and chop the mango.
Blend most of the chopped mango into a smooth puree. Set aside a few mango cubes for garnish.
In a bowl, combine the boiled sago pearls, mango puree, coconut milk, and condensed milk (optional). Mix well.
In a serving bowl, add mango cubes, and pour the mixture.
Refrigerate for a few minutes or add ice cubes, and serve chilled.