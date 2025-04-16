7 Weekend Getaways Under 3 Hours from Bengaluru

Nandi Hills is the perfect spot if you want a short drive from Bengaluru. The picturesque hit station offers a mystic sunrise view.
Mysore, the City of Palaces, is approximately 140 km from Bengaluru. Visit the city for its beautiful gardens, zoo and palaces.
Bored with city life, then escape the hustle by visiting the Horsley Hills. The scenic views with the green lands are just 150 km from Bengaluru.
A breathtaking waterfall that is located in the Mandya district of Karnataka. It is 135 km from Bengaluru and is reachable in 2 hours.
A hidden gem that is a must-visit if you are living in Bengaluru. Popularly known as TK Falls, it's an ideal place for picnics, camping and for those who love water. The place is 33 km from Bengaluru.
Located 60 km away from Bangalore, it is a trekking hotspot and one of the largest monolithic rocks in Asia. Visit if you are fond of rock climbing and trekking.
Only one hour away from the Indian Silicon Valley, this picturesque place offers a beautiful hill view with fun activities such as trekking and bird watching to do.