6 Reasons to Choose Jojoba Oil Over Coconut Oil for Skin Care

Jojoba is a medicinal shrub, which has its roots in Southwestern United States. Its oil is produced from the seed of the Simmonds kinesis (jojoba).
Jojoba oil is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. It helps in wound healing, antiageing, and aids sunburn. Here are six reasons why you can pick jojoba oil over coconut oil for skin care:
Jojoba oil is just like natural skin oils and won’t clog pores, unlike coconut oil. It prevents acne breakouts on the skin.
It balances sebum production, combats free radicals, and reduces the appearance of fine oily lines. It can also be used as a gentle and effective makeup remover.
Less likely to impact allergies or irritation compared to coconut oil. It is useful for treating minor burns, cuts, and other skin irritations.
It doesn’t go rancid easily, unlike coconut oil. Its antibacterial properties make it perfect for long usage and can help you prevent any skin problems.
Jojoba oil is lightweight and goes into the skin quickly without greasiness. It gets absorbed faster and reduces inflammation.
It deeply nourishes and moisturises the skin without making it feel heavy. It can also help you improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of scars.
