How and why K-pop stars or K-dramas have a positive influence on many

Many people regard it as a joke when lovers of Korean dramas (K-dramas) and Korean pop music (K-pop) describe their viewing habit as therapy because they find solace in these forms of entertainment, especially as it increased during the pandemic lockdown. But according to many viewers, K-dramas and K-pop can be as helpful as free therapy. Korean Wave, which has now become a global phenomenon, has resulted in the changing patterns of consuming content by listeners and viewers globally. Due to this, viewers and listeners of K-drama and K-pop are seeing positive changes within themselves.

K-dramas as a safe place for the viewers:

K-dramas like It's Okay To Not Be Okay and My Mister, examine the depths of even the most basic bonds and reflect relatable everyday circumstances in a raw and intimate way. The characters' emotional roller coaster is impossible for viewers to resist, and the clear conclusion provides them with insightful lessons and a new outlook on life. K-dramas, which have millions of viewers nowadays, are available for streaming in several different languages and they are well-liked by people from all over the world and from different cultural backgrounds.

It's Okay Not To Be Okay

My Mister

K-dramas had already taken the progressive lead before mental health began to be destigmatized. The K-drama industry frequently establishes various topics about mental health and associated problems, serving as the torchbearer in igniting debates and eulogising them.

K-dramas like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Twenty Five Twenty One, act as a warm hug, reassuring you that you are wonderful just the way you are in a society which says the opposite. When the lockdown began, many of us became K-drama fans because they had a positive effect on our mental health. Although mental health difficulties are not a novel subject in Korean dramas, modern directors, writers, and actors are making a concerted effort to sensitively depict these issues on screen.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Twenty Five Twenty One

K-pop as a source of courage:

One of the most prevalent mental illnesses in the globe, depression, is becoming more and more prevalent all over the world. Kim Jong Hyun, a well-known K-pop singer, passed away in 2017 as a result of despair. The news startled admirers all over the world. with many fans around the world expressing on social media how K-pop helps them with their depression. The problem of mental health difficulties in the K-pop industry was also brought to light.

Many K-pop enthusiasts claimed that music helps them deal with their despair. Through numerous interviews, fans have stated that K-pop music helps to calm and heal them as well as distract them from their bad thoughts. Fans are able to relate to K-pop singers and see them as friends or role models who they can look up to for support and motivation as the stars often open up about their personal struggles and experiences on entertainment programs.

K-pop has become a useful coping strategy for many fans who are feeling depressed. Fans are able to find solace in it and deal with their despair through their unique interpretations of K-pop.

There are a few reasons which make K-pop and K-drama a free therapy session, read below:

Escape from the harsh reality:

Many play K-pop music or watch K-dramas to help them escape their troubling thoughts during difficult times. Funny compilation videos of K-drama scenes or K-pop videos are true stress busters.

Encouraging personal betterment:

To a certain extent, at least in K-pop, mental health is still regarded as a taboo subject. However, as society's perception of these concerns evolves, so will the songs produced by K-pop idols who often want to highlight and talk about this important subject. The lyrics of songs like "So Far Away" from Suga's mixtape, Agust D then "Piri" by Dreamcatcher and "Hit Song" by Seventeen helped audiences focus on and become conscious of mental health issues. Thus, they promote improvement and personal growth.

K-pop Group: Dreamcatcher

K-pop Group: Seventeen

Broader Taste in Music or Any show:

The variety of programs and music has also increased. They have access to a wide range of musical genres and performers.

More Enthusiasm:

Fans now get fresh trailers for Korean dramas, comebacks, and new songs that they can truly anticipate rather than life just being the same monotonous grind every day. On YouTube, viewers can also view various behind-the-scenes videos of their favourite on-screen couple or new episodes. Their monotonous lives are spiced up and made more exciting by it.

Growth as a Person:

Many people's mental health and morals have been positively impacted by the messages in several K-pop songs and K-dramas. As a result of seeing how their favourite celebrities can speak numerous other languages, many people have begun learning the language and several other languages thus becoming more confident.

The Community:

Fans can now join a sizable community where they can meet others who have similar interests, all thanks to the growing K-pop and K-drama community. Fans can now make a ton of new friends outside of their own nation and also deepen their relationships with old friends, all of which greatly benefit their mental health.

Given the widespread stigma associated with mental illness in South Korea and worldwide, it's a significant advancement that the Korean industry is giving importance to mental health. In short, K-pop and K-drama offer comfort to so many viewers and listeners during their low days.