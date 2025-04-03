KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming:In a repeat of last season's Indian Premier League (IPL) final Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off on Thursday (April 3) as they met at the Eden Gardens. The defending champions come into the contest on the back of a poor performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) while SunRisers were also defeated convincingly by Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Ahead of the clash between KKR and SRH, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the KKR vs SRH IPL match:

When is the KKR vs SRH IPL match? Date

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be played on Thursday (April 3).

Where is the KKR vs SRH IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL match start?

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the KKR vs SRH IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the KKR vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the KKR vs SRH IPL match online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Sub: Anrich Nortje

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Sub: Adam Zampa

