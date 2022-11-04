Is your language sticky enough? Three powerful ‘Sticky language’ techniques used by leaders

“He mobilized the English language and sent it into battle.”

This line by John F Kennedy captures the greatness and impact of Churchill's Communication.

It will not be an exaggeration if I say, three, just three speeches by Churchill, within a span of a month changed the course of World War two, and in doing so changed the course of the world.

England came very close to making a ‘peace’ deal with Adolf Hitler in May of 1940. Not just the public but some top parliamentarians also wanted peace.

But Churchill, armed with rhetorical devices that have been used by all great orators since time immemorial, persuaded a nervous nation on the brink of a peace deal to go to war.

These tools persuaded a country to go to war.

Imagine how impactful these tools will be in Your day-to-day life; making sales, convincing your boss to give you the hike you want, or getting a 'yes' from the girl or guy of your dreams.

You too can learn these powerful sticky language tools. I personally like to call these tools, 'the language of persuasion.'



I am sharing three powerful and persuasive rhetorical techniques used by the world’s best speakers.

Use vivid and metaphorical language

"I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India.”



These are the electrifying words of the legendary freedom fighter of India, Lala Lajpat Rai after he was mercilessly beaten by the cops under British rule.

Lala Lajpat Rai paints a vivid picture by comparing the blows struck at him to nails in the coffin of British rule in India.

His death, as he had rightly predicted, acted like fuel to fire that was already burning in the hearts of millions of Indians. And almost a century later these words still have the power to stir my heart.



Using metaphors has been a very powerful theoretical tool used by brilliant orators through the centuries.



Great communicators use vivid language and metaphors to leave a deep emotional imprint in the minds of their audience.



Anaphora: The deliberate repetition of the same word or words at the beginning of successive phrases or sentences. It creates a dramatic effect.

It's a favourite theoretical technique used by great communicators.

Steve Jobs, was without a doubt one of the greatest business leaders of our time but many people don’t realise that he was a brilliant communicator as well. Steve Jobs's speeches are a dopamine hit for a communication junkie like me. I am not the only one.

It was a common sight to see people spending the night in freezing temperatures to ensure the best seat at one of his speeches.

His famous Stanford speech has a powerful example of Anaphora.

"Don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of other's opinions drown out your own inner voice.—Steve Jobs



Antithesis: contrast of ideas or words in a parallel structure.

I am sure the following historic line is familiar to all of us.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Sticky enough for it to be remembered 61 years after John F Kennedy spoke these lines in his Inaugural address.

These tools have worked for world leaders, and business icons, these tools have worked for me and they will work for you.

So, go ahead and use these tools to successfully move and persuade people.