5G in India: Is 5G a blessing or a curse?

We are entering a new era, an era of 5G, which started with a spectrum auction. Recently India's biggest spectrum auction summed up on August 1, in which Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio made the highest bid. A record sale of 5G telecom spectrum worth more than US$ 20 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) took place in this seven-day auction. But as excited as we are, have we ever thought about its advantages and disadvantages? Let's take a look

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation technology that will work on fast mobile broadband networks. These networks will deliver speeds of 20 Gb per second.

This fifth generation of cellular networks brings new capabilities that will create opportunities for people, businesses and society.

Blessing -

1. 5G users will be able to download a 3-hour HD movie in less than 1 second, whereas in 4G it takes about 7-10 minutes for this task. These networks will deliver data in less than 1 millisecond, whereas 4G networks currently take about 70 milliseconds.

2. Experts believe that 5G technology will open the way to becoming a fully connected society. This will expand services ranging from Machine-to-Machine Communications (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Smart Cities, Automated Cars, and Remote Control Surgery to Virtual Reality.

3. With 5G, people can connect their homes to wireless networks by equipping their homes with electronics, software or sensor technology.

4. Today, when education has also moved towards online, it will prove to be a boon for education as well.

5. The speed of 5G is 1000 times more than that of 4G, so the work done from the Internet will speed up.

Curse

1. Researchers say that walls of houses can block 5G frequencies, which will also reduce their density over long distances, which will weaken the network.

2. 5G infrastructure development will incur high costs.

3. If you want to enjoy 5g then you have to change your 4g phone because they will be of no use to you.

4. Cyber ​​security can also be a big curse, because now when the speed in the network is fast, the risk of hacking will also increase. The expansion in bandwidth enables criminals to steal databases with ease.

