IPL Auction 2023 MI LIVE Update: Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 MI LIVE Update : While the five-time champion has largely retained its core, the absence of Kieron Pollard for the first time since 2010 will be felt by the Mumbai Indians. It has enough firepower at the top of the batting order and in the middle, but it will keep an eye out for a bowling all-rounder who can provide a sixth bowling option. Its top priority, however, will be to find a pacer to replace the injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, whose fitness for the tournament is in doubt. In IPL 2022, Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen showed glimpses of their ability with the ball, but MI would prefer to rely on more experience and variety in the spin department and could look to someone like Adil Rashid.
Remaining purse: Rs 20.55 cr
Expert panel for the IPL Auction Kumble believes the Mumbai Indians are missing a "marquee spinner" in their lineup. He went on to say that MI could either look for experienced Indian spin options, which he believes is unlikely, or go with overseas options.
He said, "Mumbai Indians don’t have a marquee spinner in their ranks. Kartikeya did really well for them last year. If they have to go for an Indian spinner with experience than they will have to probably go back to Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla. I don’t see that happening. Perhaps, the only option for them is to go for overseas spinner. Who will it be? There’s Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa".