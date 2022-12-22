IPL Auction 2023 DC LIVE Update: Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 DC LIVE Update: With only five players released, the Capitals appear to be a settled team ahead of the auctions. Given the bowling firepower of the Rishabh Pant-led side, Delhi may look to invest more aggressively in batters who float in the middle-order, which is slightly lighter with an out-of-form Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell, and Sarfaraz Khan. The Capitals are also considering a specialist finisher, with Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran emerging as front-runners. Like most teams, the Capitals will require a replacement for captain and wicketkeeper Pant and may consider re-signing K.S. Bharat, who was purchased by the franchise for INR 2 crore at the last auction, at a lower price.
Remaining purse: Rs 19.45 cr
Though DC already looks like a settled team ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but given Marsh's form, Delhi Capitals will need an overseas all-rounder who can bat the top three and can also bowl, if an when needed. DC will also need a backup spinner and a wicketkeeper.
Tim Seifert was released by DC prior to the IPL 2023 auction. While the decision was justified given the Kiwi batters' dwindling T20 returns, it left the Kiwis without a third-choice wicketkeeper. They also let go of KS Bharat, who was most likely slated to be Rishabh Pant's backup. Pant is, of course, the team's first-choice gloveman. There are no viable alternatives, with the exception of Sarfaraz Khan, who has recently acquired the skill in domestic cricket.