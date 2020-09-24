IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: Rahul-Mayank off to a flyer

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live score and updates: Can Rahul's Punjab defeat Kohli's Bangalore? (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph: Twitter
Sep 24, 2020, 07.40 PM
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are off to a flyer! A couple of boundaries to start things with. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has completed 2000 runs in IPL. KXIP 17/0 after 2 overs.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.31 PM
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease for Kings XI Punjab. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.08 PM
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sep 24, 2020, 07.08 PM
KL Rahul | KXIP captain: There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank's batting and our team's fight was heartening. Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing, Murugan Ashwin and Neesham come in. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this oppotunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game.
Virat Kohli | RCB captain: It's a fresh wicket. There's a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it's hard to execute. That's been a big factor. We have done really well defending a total less than 170 and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well. We are unchanged for today's game.
Sep 24, 2020, 07.01 PM
Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first! Same XI for RCB.
Sep 24, 2020, 06.33 PM
Two exciting teams, KXIP and RCB meet each other in Dubai. Over the years, RCB vs KXIP has been one of the most closely fought ties in IPL. And it is expected to remain the same today.
KL Rahul's #KXIP is all set to take on Virat Kohli's #RCB.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Who are you rooting for?#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/76dowQqDGk