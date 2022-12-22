Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Auction 2023 Updates: Full Player List, complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Auction 2023 Updates: With only five players released, the Capitals appear to be a settled team ahead of the auctions. Given the bowling firepower of the Rishabh Pant-led side, Delhi may look to invest more aggressively in batters who float in the middle-order, which is slightly lighter with an out-of-form Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell, and Sarfaraz Khan. The Capitals are also considering a specialist finisher, with Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran emerging as front-runners. Like most teams, the Capitals will require a replacement for captain and wicketkeeper Pant and may consider re-signing K.S. Bharat, who was purchased by the franchise for INR 2 crore at the last auction, at a lower price.