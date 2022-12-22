Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Auction 2023 Updates: Full Player List, complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 DC LIVE Update: With only five players released, the Capitals appear to be a settled team ahead of the auctions. Given the bowling firepower of the Rishabh Pant-led side, Delhi may look to invest more aggressively in batters who float in the middle-order, which is slightly lighter with an out-of-form Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell, and Sarfaraz Khan. The Capitals are also considering a specialist finisher, with Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran emerging as front-runners. Like most teams, the Capitals will require a replacement for captain and wicketkeeper Pant and may consider re-signing K.S. Bharat, who was purchased by the franchise for INR 2 crore at the last auction, at a lower price.
Remaining purse: Rs 19.45 cr
The Delhi Capitals' co-owner, Kiran Kumar Grandhi has arrived at the TATA IPL auction venue in Kochi, the event is about to begin.
These are the retained players of DC: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali
These are the released players of Delhi Capitals: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh
The assistant coach, Pravin Amre, has a message for all the people who are eagerly waiting for the new players in the squad.
DC has a strong team of batters like Warner and Shaw who both struck at over 150 runs. So did players like Pant and Powell who scored a 149, only few of the IPL teams can boast of such power.
Though DC already looks like a settled team ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but given Marsh's form, Delhi Capitals will need an overseas all-rounder who can bat the top three and can also bowl, if an when needed. DC will also need a backup spinner and a wicketkeeper.
Tim Seifert was released by DC prior to the IPL 2023 auction. While the decision was justified given the Kiwi batters' dwindling T20 returns, it left the Kiwis without a third-choice wicketkeeper. They also let go of KS Bharat, who was most likely slated to be Rishabh Pant's backup. Pant is, of course, the team's first-choice gloveman. There are no viable alternatives, with the exception of Sarfaraz Khan, who has recently acquired the skill in domestic cricket.