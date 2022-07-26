Intragenerational and intergenerational equity in the future development of environmental law

Intragenerational and intergenerational equity is enshrined in the World Declaration on the Environmental Rule of Law. This article discusses the meaning and analyzes the importance of these principles for the future development of environmental law. The relation of these principles to the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development (1992) is also discussed with their use in judicial opinions, legislation, and policies.

The principles of intragenerational and intergenerational equity are very crucial and important while drafting environmental laws and are primarily focused on the achievement of climate justice (Bhardwaj, 2018). Before 2015, in the absence of the Paris Agreement, the international environmental legal framework was facing repetitive criticism for not observing these equity principles as important concerns caused by climate change (Adelman, 2010). Environmental law should primarily include both inter and intra-generational equity as an important basis for mitigating the adverse effects of climate change on the present & future generations and also between the people of the same generation based on their economic status. While intragenerational equity is significantly important, almost every equity debate related to climate justice in the environmental law discourse has been focused on intergenerational equity.

Even the beacon of environmental law framework i.e. Paris agreement also links the intergenerational equity with the climate change action, as in its preamble it is mentioned that, “Acknowledging that climate change is a common concern of humankind, Parties should, when taking action to address climate change, respect, promote and consider their respective obligations on human rights, the right to health, the rights of indigenous peoples, local communities, migrants, children, persons with disabilities and people in vulnerable situations and the right to development, as well as gender equality, empowerment of women and intergenerational equity.”

Before the existence of the Paris agreement, there was no sufficient focus on intergenerational and intragenerational equity in any of the environmental law instruments (Kverndokk, Nævdal & Nøstbakken, 2014). This can also be traced from the Rio Declaration as there is no explicit use of the word “equity” in the document but it has been, later on, developed by academicians and jurists through the other principles in the declaration. In the Rio Declaration, Principle 3 creates a thought of imbalance between the right to development and the needs of future generations. Principle 3 combines these two components by stating that:

“The right to development must be fulfilled so as to equitably meet developmental and environmental needs of present and future generations.” Apart from the numerous treaties speaking about the need to take into account future generations, at the 2012 Rio Summit different momentum was given to the idea of institutionalizing intergenerational equity in some form, as analyzed in a report by the UN Secretary-General discussing different options1. Despite the shifts, which reflect the increasing importance of international environmental law on legal categories, the policy process is moving in the direction of giving more and more importance to development considerations under the malleable banner of sustainable development.

Most of the research emphasizes either intra- or intergenerational equity, thereby unexpressed understanding that the two concepts can be studied separately. But this is not the exact case, as choices that affect intergenerational distribution also affect the intragenerational distribution between generations. As Heal (2009) mentions, there are two ways in which preferences for equality affect the choice of climate action. First, high elasticity of the marginal utility of consumption leads to less aggressive action if we believe that consumption increases over time. The reason is that this makes future generations richer, and if we care about inequality between the present and future generations, we place a lower value on the richer future generations (intergenerational equity). There is, however, an additional effect.

The rich countries are primarily responsible for the aggregate level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, while as mentioned above, the poor countries are likely to suffer the most from climate change (concept of climate justice). Hence, if we put a low weight on future outcomes, climate change is more likely to occur, and poor countries may suffer more (intragenerational equity). Consequently, the gap between the welfare levels of the rich and the poor may be higher, and based on the latter effect, stronger preferences for equality should go in the direction of more action to help prevent climate change.

