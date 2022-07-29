Role of the International Court of Justice in protecting human rights

In the present times, there are numerous issues that lead to tensions between various states leading to the disruption of world peace. Whether it is the issue of wars, migration, or climate change, nations keep on challenging themselves to protect their interest. To seek a solution to inter-state disputes they often submit to various international dispute settlement mechanism and one of them is the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It has been seen that over time the ICJ has played an important role in the protection of human rights at the international level. Various international human rights treaties and agreements usually have their own procedure of dispute settlement. The ICJ basically deals with those human rights issues which are related to nonspecific human rights agreements or traditional international law. Few treaties that are related to human rights contain various provisions for approaching the ICJ for a dispute settlement, therefore the ICJ in the past has exercised its jurisdiction and power and has made significant contributions to the laws related to the protection of human rights at the international level. It has come up with various new jurisprudence in the fields of genocide, migration, discrimination on the basis of race, etc.

It is to be noted that the ICJ is not a specialized human rights body in terms of its jurisdiction, procedures, and also professionals which sometimes shortens the ambit of the court’s role in the human rights field. The ICJ can only hear cases involving states that have accepted the ICJ's jurisdiction, either by agreeing to submit the specific dispute to the ICJ or by ratifying a treaty that specifies that disputes under the treaty will be submitted to the ICJ which is the main and significant difference between the other human rights institutions and the ICJ, as the human rights bodies provide access to individuals seeking justice. The ICJ has unlimited jurisdiction on Inter-states disputes but has limited jurisdiction in terms of human rights. There are few decisions made by ICJ which significantly contribute to the protection of human rights but they can be termed as small contributions while seeing the large picture of human rights.

The ICJ started recognizing human rights in the 1950s and early 1960s which is related to the fact that international human rights law came into existence in 1945 when the UN Charter included human rights promotion among its main purposes in Article 1(3), and in Articles 55 and 56. In the 2000s, ICJ’s decisions were seen as its approach toward the inclusion and recognition of international human rights and humanitarian aspects in disputes presented before it. The ICJ is one of the main organs of the UN and also the main judicial organ which provides the ICJ various special powers, the limitations of ICJ in the fields of international human rights are the result of its statute which also depends majorly on the willingness of states to participate in the proceedings and to ultimately comply with its decisions. The jurisdiction of the ICJ is spread to both contentious and advisory which means that apart from the inter-state disputes, the ICJ can upon request provide advice to UN organs and its agencies on issues like human rights.

As part of its important role in the framework of international dispute settlement, the ICJ has provided significant contributions to preventing conflict situations through its peaceful dispute settlement system. ICJ’s involvement with human rights has increased over the times with the adoption of various human rights treaties within the UN which has ultimately provided a chance for ICJ’s involvement to interpret the treaties as a specialized legal organ of the UN, these international treaties provide general protection or protection for some specific human rights. A large number of treaties provide opportunities for individuals to file individual communications or individual complaints about the infringement of human rights. This exemplary change in the stand of an individual before a judicial body is because of the realization of human rights in the international legal system. Article 34 of the ICJ’s statute says that “only states may be parties in cases before the Court” should only be seen as a provision defining the competence of the Court but not limited to exercise or contributing to the issues related to human rights.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE