Integral Humanism - The powerful foundation stone of Bhartiya Janta Party

The Hindu scriptures portray the Nar and Narayan. The Nar is human (us) and the Narayan, in worldly meaning, is synonymous with God. In the Mahabharat, during the recitation of Bhagwad Geeta, Shri Krishna manifested the vision of the universe to Arjun.

Arjun is the symbol of Nar (human) and Shri Krishna represents Narayan, that is the universe. The Bhagwad Geeta presents the synthesis of Hindu ideas about dharma, bhakti, and yog ideals for attaining 'Moksha' (salvation). This entire journey is the one lived by the Nar, while on earth. The Narayan, which represents Universe or Sansar, can be depicted as the society, at large.

The concept of Nar-Narayan, in worldly connotation, is the duty of Nar (human) towards Narayan (society and its welfare). This idea of 'returning to society has been said in Bhagwad Geeta, (Chapter 3, Verses 14-16), "One, who does not give his due to keep the wheel of nature moving, is a sinner and his life is wasted."

The Bharatiya (Hindu) philosophy, has considered nature, as the mother of all. It says we derive our energy, strength, and nutrition from it, hence it is a life-giver (lifeline). But, if we exploit it mercilessly, it is like inviting disaster. It is said, that the earth has plenty for everyone's needs but not for anyone's greed.

We are an ancient nation having been here since the dawn of time. It is a sacred landmass, extending from Setu (Ram Setu) at the southern tip to the Himalayan range in the North. The inhabitants settled on the banks of the river Indus, they were addressed as Hindu and later with the British invasion, as Indians.

We share a mother-children relationship with this land, and hence, the habitant (Nar) relates to the co-habitant as his extended family - that is, Society. Nar(Man), is a social animal. He serves as the link with the family, village, district, state, world, and the universe. The joys and comforts of an individual and that of society are mutually dependent.

Society is sick and weak when any section of its population lacks the adequate means for meaningful living. Additionally, when acquiring wealth for gaining status takes precedence, it turns into a society ruled by consumerism and brings harmful competitions that imbalances the equilibrium of society.

As the deficiency in wealth, that is the poverty-stricken economy, is detrimental, equally harmful is the excess wealth, if the superfluous opulence remains concentrated in hands of a few and is not invested back for the welfare of a larger section of society.

It is Dharma, which can keep Karma and Artha, in balance and rein them in from running out of control.

Mahatma Gandhi stated that Bharatiya, pulled out their necessities from the "Artha" and "Kama" (two of the four Purusharthas) but they also drew a limit on their necessities. After siphoning it, they would engage in matters related to community welfare.

Deendayal Upadhyay, the RSS visionary and tall leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, chalked out the ideologue of "Integral Humanism", which has been adapted as the basic philosophy of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) constitution.

This idea of Cultural Nationalism is an integral practice adopted by RSS. It is a prevailing practice in RSS pracharak, to travel, settle and embrace themselves in the far-away regions and their culture, a tribute to the pluralism of multiple cultural integrity of our nation.

It has been propounded on the abiding values of Bharatiya culture. We believe, that by following this road, our society and the nation can attain their rightful glory. The axiom of "Ekatma Manavvaad" - Integral Humanism is the holistic philosophy, which views the relationship between the individual and society in a positive light.

This doctrine formulated the economic thought of Integral Humanism ( Ekatma Manav vaad). Gandhiji said, " I do not wish to suggest that because We were one nation, we had no differences, but it is submitted that our leading men travelled throughout Bharat (India) either on foot or in Bullock carts. They learnt one another's languages and there was no aloofness between them."

What could have been the intention of those farsighted ancestors of ours, who chose to establish Setubandha (Rameshwaram) in the South, Jagganath Puri in the East, Haridwar, Badri - Kedar Dham in the North, and Dwarika-Somnath in the West as the places of pilgrimage?

One has to admit they were no fools. They knew that worship of God could have been performed just as well at home. They taught us that those whose hearts were aglow with righteousness had the Ganges in their own homes. But they saw that Bharat was one undivided land, so made by nature.

Therefore, they argued that it must be one nation. Arguing thus, they established holy places, in various parts of India and fired the people with the idea of nationality in a manner unknown in other parts of the world. And we Indians are one as no two Englishmen are.

Similarly, Communism upsurges with the goal of human welfare. Its vision was drawn from Socialism and equal rights but eventually annihilated individual freedom. It enthroned itself as an autocratic power with a crude control system.

Integral Humanism perceived the inadequacy of both these streams of thought. Hence, it has shaped, in a manner of preserving the integrated convictions from both the ideology and endeavouring with a human touch.



