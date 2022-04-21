Top LeT commander killed in Jammu & Kashmir encounter, combing operation underway

In an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir’s Malwah area of Baramulla district, the top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), along with one other terrorist, has been been killed by security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the slain commander as Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo. He was the longest surviving commander of the Lashkar. The other terrorist has not been identified yet.

The police also said that Yousuf was active since 2017 but had a long association with other terror groups since 2000. He has been involved in killings of civilians and personnel

“Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians & personnel including recent killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police SPO & his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district. A big success for us,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said.

In the encounter, three soldiers were injured. All of them have been admitted at the hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

“The injured soldiers received minor injuries,” Kumar added.

The operation is still underway, and security forces believe that there could be more terrorists hiding in the area.

The encounter ensued following a cordon and search operation in the district about the presence of the terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces.