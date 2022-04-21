Social media furious over video of US man appearing to mock PM Modi over Covid certificate

Angry Twitter users slammed an unidentified person who was trying to make fun of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that has gone viral on social media forum.

In the short clip, the man who is believed to be from New York, US, was pointing out PM Modi's image on the coronavirus (COVID-19) certificate, which is issued by the government of India for those who are jabbed.

The video has been shared by Anurag Minus Verma, whose Twitter handle is @confusedvichar. In his caption, he wrote: "Showed the vaccine certificate outside a Blues club in Manhattan, New York as it was mandatory. The certificate had the picture of Modi. American gentleman who was checking it was totally amazed by the Modi picture in the certificate."

In the comment section, users slammed the content of the video, saying, "Not nice, making fun of PM and posting on Twitter. Please have some decency."

Another user wrote: "I just looked up my mum's certificate and it has all her details at the top and at the bottom there is Modi's message. I find nothing wrong with it."

"He has managed COVID 19 better than ANYONE ELSE on the planet. Tell them their Pfizer vaccine is nowhere near COVAXIN. Indian supremacy in COVID vaccine sector is the route [sic] cause lf this jealousy," another user wrote.

Here are some reactions from social media users:

In December last year, India's Kerala High Court dismissed a plea seeking the removal of PM Modi's photo from the Covid certificates.

The petition was dismissed with a fine of $1320 (INR 100,000). The Court stated that it was "frivolous" and had "ulterior motives" and also called it "publicity oriented" and indicated that the petitioner probably also had a "political agenda".

Kerala High Court had said that during the pandemic, vaccines are playing an important role in curbing the spread of the virus and boosting people's immunity against it.

The Court said that if the Prime Minister is sending a message with his photograph that with the help of jabs and strict control, India will defeat the virus, "what is wrong with it?"

