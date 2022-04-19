Jahangirpuri violence: Police arrest more people in connection with clashes. Here's what we know so far

Five people and one minor have been arrested by the police in alleged connection with communal clashes in the Jahangirpuri region of the Indian capital city New Delhi, as per a report published on April 19.

India-based news agency ANI reported that a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained so far.

On April 16, communal violence broke out between two groups after stone-throwing incidents were reported in the Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi.

During the clashes, eight police personnel and a civilian were injured.

In the latest arrests, it has been understood that the police have arrested all the men of one family belonging to "one particular community".

ANI reported that the accused have been identified as Suken Sarkar, his brother Suresh Sarkar, Suken's two sons Neeraj and Suraj, and Suken's brother-in-law Sujit.

After the arrest, in which Suken's minor son was also detained, his wife Durga Sarkar told news agency ANI, "My husband, brother-in-law, three sons and my brother have been arrested by the police. They are all innocent."

"They were on the chariot in the procession and stones were thrown at him. A brick was thrown at my husband. His brother suffered severe injuries to his head, but despite this, they saved the Hanuman idol," she added.

She further claimed that her husband came home and told her that people belonging to the "other community" first started arguing with them. Her husband also told her that they were the ones to start throwing stones.

Apart from the arrests, new CCTV footage has surfaced in which the alleged rioters can be seen gathering sticks, reported news agency IANS. The mentioned footage is said to be of the night of April 15.

The news agency cited sources that claimed that the rioters might have planned the violence in advance. The police are checking the authenticity of the footage.

"In the CCTV footage, five to six persons could be seen. They are gathering sticks. We will try to ascertain their identities," said the source as quoted by the news agency.

