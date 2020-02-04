Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll, Iowa caucus and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Death toll in China's coronavirus rises to 425; over 20,000 infected

The death toll in China's coronavirus reached 425 on Tuesday with 20,400 infected, the nation's national health commission confirmed.

Iowa caucus kicks off as Democrats seek Trump's 2020 election challenger

Americans kicked off the 2020 presidential elections race on Monday as the state of Iowa opened its caucuses with 41 delegates up for grabs.

Rohit ruled out of Kiwi tour; Gill, Agarwal to replace

Indian cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour following a calf injury. The injury was struck during the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Sunday at Mount Maunganui. He scored 60 runs off 41 balls, he retired hurt after he pulled his calf muscle while running a quick single.

Harvey Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably during cross-examination

A woman who has alleged that Harvey Weinstein raped her broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer`s sexual assault trial on Monday, as she read an email in which she described Weinstein as a "pseudo father" figure after the alleged attack.

Watch- Gravitas: Abandoned Pak citizens reach out to WION