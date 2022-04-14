Every PM of India has contributed to fulfilment of goals of constitutional democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 14) hailed the history of a proud tradition of strengthening the Indian democracy. He said that every government formed after the Independence has contributed to taking India to the heights, the country has achieved today.

PM Modi inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (the prime ministers' museum). In his address, PM Modi proudly noted that said every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely to fulfilling the goals of constitutional democracy.

He said that it is a matter of "great pride for us Indians" that most of our Prime Ministers have been from very ordinary/humble families.

He added, "Coming from a remote countryside, coming from a very poor family, reaching the post of Prime Minister even after coming from a farmer family strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy."

During his address, PM Modi asserted that India is the "mother of democracy", adding that the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been "continuously changing with the passage of time".

"In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.

He noted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way".

"That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts," he added.

He said, "This museum will serve as a gateway of knowledge, ideas and experiences for the generations to come. The information they will get by coming here, the facts with which they will be familiar, will help them in making future decisions."

The Prime Minister said that when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence, the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, then this museum has come as a great inspiration.

"The country has seen many proud moments in these 75 years. The importance of these moments in the window of history is incomparable," he added.

