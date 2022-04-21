Concerns over Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan has been yet again seen misusing the Kartarpur corridor, by holding a business meeting and its intelligence services trying to engage with the incoming Indian pilgrims. The corridor gives rare visa-free access to Indian pilgrims to the holy Darbar Singh Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan from the Indian side.

Recently Rotary club meeting took place on the campus of the holy Gurudwara something that has been taken note of by the Indian side. As far as Pakistan intel services and officials are concerned, they are seen trying to interact with Indian pilgrims in an attempt to cultivate them, sources have pointed out. These activities will be seen as actions going contrary to the India Pakistan pact on Kartarpur signed in 2019.

​Pakistan in a number of meetings that happened ahead of the opening of Gurudwara had assured that no anti-India activity will be allowed using the corridor. During the meetings, which discussed the modalities of the pact, the Indian side had a number of times underscored the need to ensure a safe and secure environment for its pilgrims.

The corridor which was opened with much fanfare in 2019 had its operations suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. It was again opened for the movement of pilgrims in November of 2021 as the Covid crisis receded. To use the corridor RT PCR reports are required and covid complaint behaviours are mandatory now.

The Gurudwara is considered to be one of the holiest places in Sikhism. It's believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak. Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak, India.