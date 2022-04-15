Body of Indian student killed in Canada to be brought home on Saturday

The body of Indian student who was killed in Toronto last week would arrive in the national capital Delhi on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Kartik Vasudev, who hailed from northern Ghaziabad city, was shot dead on April 7 evening near Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

Kartik's father Hitesh told ANI, "(Accused) Edwin has been produced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is being scheduled on Wednesday (April 20)."

Ghaziabad, UP | Toronto Police has said that the accused has been produced before court & has been asked to hire a lawyer because of which next hearing is on April 20... Body (of Kartik Vasudev) will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow (Apr 16): Hitesh Vasudev, deceased's father

Kartik was in his first year and had moved to Canada in January to pursue higher education. He was staying in an apartment with his cousin and used to work at a restaurant in Downtown area

On Wednesday, Toronto police nabbed Richard Jonathan Edwin (39) in connection with two homicide cases, including Kartik's case. The police said that both the cases were an act of random attacks and ruled out any hate crime.

“The two victims were not known to the accused or each other. Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the attacks, and a probe is underway.”

However, Karti's father refused to believe it to be a case of random attack and sought the central government's intervention in the matter.

Seneca College said Kartik was enrolled in its marketing management programme.

"The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees.