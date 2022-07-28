India emerging as ‘influencing power’ in new world order

The world affairs were progressing normally till the COVID pandemic and Ukraine-Russian conflict shattered the dynamics of geopolitics.



The pandemic put severe stress on all nations as fingers were pointed at China for the origin of the virus which claimed millions of lives. The subsequent developments led to a shift in geo-politics and led to the demand for UN reforms and more accountability.

China’s aggression on Hong Kong and Taiwan and its border clashes with India further exposed chinks in the world order. India adopted a tough stance that reflected in the Galwan clash and resisted consistent pressure to take sides in the Russia-Ukrainian war and kept abstaining from voting against Russia while reiterating that the war needs to stop.

Strategic readjustments in geopolitics

The deepening partnership between India and the US created a robust power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region to keep a check on China.

Besides, India’s regular engagements with France, Germany, Britain helped it strengthen its ties in the west.

For a long time, India was seen as a nation with huge consumer base but it is now seen as an influencing power.

The European way

India’s relations with Europe are also undergoing a change and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will open the gateway to Latvia and the Baltic region and provide seamless connectivity.

The proposed INSTC crosses Iran (through Chabahar), Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, via central Asia to Russia and then finally to Europe and will double the cargo speed as compared to the current Suez Canal route.

India had been eyeing market in Baltic nations for long but the long sea route had been a hindrance.

The ongoing greenfield Rail Baltica project will connect the Baltic States to the existing European rail network, by linking Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with Poland and from there with the European rail network, further enhancing trade opportunities and ties.

Besides, India and European nations are collaborating in the field of science and technology, marine research, and artificial intelligence.

West Asia consensus

India also has strategic, economic relations with nations in the Gulf region, including reliance for energy security. Countries in West Asia are diversifying their economies and opening new areas of engagement and India is keen on increasing trade ties.

African axis

India-Africa relations, both economic & cultural, date back to the pre-colonial era and were strengthened during the national independence movement due to the success of M K Gandhi’s non-violent methods.

India started engaging actively with African nations from 2014 onwards, as a result of which it opened 18 new Indian Missions in Africa.

India had announced a line of credit to finance capacity building, IT education, and higher education projects in African countries.

Indian Navy’s 2021 Maritime Strategy document and the African Union’s 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS 2050) aim for a free and open Indian ocean for the benefit of all nations and can be a game-changer in the region.

Russia beyond defence

Ties between India and Russia had waned since the USSR split, but in the past two years, both countries set out to correct them and are ramping up economic ties.

The China conundrum



For the last 6-7 years, the Indian Ocean region has been the centre of tussle between India and China. India came up with its necklace of diamonds strategy to counter to counter China’s string of pearls scheme.

Two-thirds of the world’s oil, a third of the bulk cargo and half of all container traffic travel through IOR, that’s the reason why it’s important to expand India’s reach.

India wants peace and stability in the Indian Ocean since it is vital for its economic transformation and has been improving relations with Vietnam, Mauritius and other nations in the region to counter the growing Chinese influence.

Island connect

India has also been increasing interaction with island states under Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Pacific Island Forum (PIF) which contribute for more than 40 members at the UN. Their impact on voting in the UN and other multilateral forums draws even major powers to these island states. India has also pledged financial support to each island country and is increasing cultural and people to people connections with these nations.

Under its Neighbourhood First Policy, India has been supplying power to Bangladesh and Nepal while championing a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation electricity grid. Besides, India has been liberal in extending aid to its neighbours whenever required.

India must work to a well thought out strategy to achieve its well-deserved place in the emerging world order.

