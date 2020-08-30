With 78,760 coronavirus cases, India registers highest one-day spike in the world

India's coronavirus case tally crossed the 3.5-million mark on Sunday with a spike of 78,760 new cases in the past 24 hours.

This total of 78,760 new cases in a day is the highest single-day spike in the world.

The COVID tally in India now stands at 3,542,733, according to the health ministry. As many as 948 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing death toll to 63,498.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries surged to 2,713,933 , pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.

India has so far tested 41,461,636 coronavirus samples for far. On Saturday, 1,055,027 samples were tested, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).