WION wins big at NT awards

WION – India’s first International news channel won eight prestigious awards including Best Primetime News for Gravitas at the News Television awards held by Indian Television Dot Com.

Even though 2020 was a challenge for the entire world due to the pandemic, the team at WION has been resilient and worked through tough times to ensure impactful global news stories reached our audience.

WION bagged the prestigious Best Prime Time News Show for Gravitas that is hosted by Palki Sharma Upadhyay. The show has witnessed massive traction both on television and on digital. The show even has a digital-only version, Gravitas Plus, that has hit millions of views online since it was launched a few months back.

In the sports category, it was a clean sweep for WION, with awards in Best Sports Talk show and Best Sports Special for WION Sports – Broadband edition.

When the pandemic disrupted every sport on the planet, the Broadband edition was developed by the sports team at WION as a solution to the lack of sports news. It had interviews with 50+ of the top sports stars in the world. The team is led by Digvijay Singh Deo who also won the Best Sports News Presenter award.

WION also won awards for the high-quality presentation of its content. A deep belief runs in the production team at WION that clutter is the enemy of clarity and every show is developed with this mantra. With the efforts of the entire production team, WION bagged the Best Channel packaging award and the Best Promo for South Asia Diary. Sachin Beher from the team also won an award - Best Video Editor for WION Wideangle, the documentary show on WION.

It's well known that WION’s Global Summit gets the most influential leaders and opinion-makers on one platform to discuss issues that affect our world and its future. It was no surprise therefore that WION won the Best Ground Event Initiative for its Global Summit that was held in Dubai at the NT awards.