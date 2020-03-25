Will issue shoot-at-sight orders against those violating lockdown rules: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that he would issue shoot-at-sight order against those violating the lockdown rules.

''In US, Army had to be called in to enforce lockdown. If people don't follow coronavirus lockdown, a situation may arise where we'll have to impose 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders,'' he said.

He urged the people not to let such a situation arise.

In US,Army had to be called in to enforce lockdown.If people don't follow #CoronavirusLockdown,a situation may arise where we'll have to impose 24-hour curfew & issue shoot-at-sight orders.I urge people not to let such a situation arise:Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (24.03.20) pic.twitter.com/he7KpLYrOb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020 ×

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days in the wake of the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The coronavirus tally has crossed the 500-mark in India with over 30 fresh cases getting reported from across the country on Tuesday.

The number now stands at 536.

The lockdown began at 12 am on March 25 and will run for the next three weeks.