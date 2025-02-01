Who is Dulari Devi? The woman behind Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2025 saree

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a special saree to present the 2025-26 Union Budget, highlighting her appreciation for Indian art and culture

Photo Credit : ( ANI )

The saree, an off-white handloom silk with a golden border and colorful Madhubani prints, was a gift from Dulari Devi, a renowned artist from Bihar

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee, has significantly contributed to preserving the Madhubani art form, a centuries-old tradition from Bihar

Photo Credit : ( X@President of India )

Born in Ranti village, Bihar, Dulari Devi hails from a marginalized Dalit Mallah community and faced numerous hardships in her early life

Photo Credit : ( X )

Over her career, Dulari Devi has created more than 10,000 paintings, which have been featured in over 50 exhibitions.

Photo Credit : ( X )

She has also presented her artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo Credit : ( X@Narendra Modi )