Who is Dulari Devi? The woman behind Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2025 saree

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a special saree to present the 2025-26 Union Budget, highlighting her appreciation for Indian art and culture
The saree, an off-white handloom silk with a golden border and colorful Madhubani prints, was a gift from Dulari Devi, a renowned artist from Bihar
Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee, has significantly contributed to preserving the Madhubani art form, a centuries-old tradition from Bihar
Born in Ranti village, Bihar, Dulari Devi hails from a marginalized Dalit Mallah community and faced numerous hardships in her early life
Over her career, Dulari Devi has created more than 10,000 paintings, which have been featured in over 50 exhibitions.
She has also presented her artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
