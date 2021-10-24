Watch: Pakistan’s minister brags over PM Imran Khan’s ‘popularity’ in India

In a video posted on social media, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry can be seen making tall claims about popularity of country’s Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in India.

Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be a bigger than PM Modi's: Fawad Chaudhry.



The clip has attracted some wild reactions. It shows the minister saying that “Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be a bigger than PM Modi's.”

This comes as Pakistan is embroiled in turmoil caused by price rise, banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters, etc.

What one can speculate from the current situation in Pakistan at the moment is that the Prime Minister’s popularity in the home country seems to have nosedived.

In the video, the minister pins the blame of worsening relations between India and Pakistan on PM Narendra Modi.

The video, which shows the logo of PTV News and October 23 as date, has got over 101,800 views and attracted numerous hilarious comments, posts, etc. It gives the credit of the visuals to Geo News.

A user, while posting the video, said, “First results of govt's bhang policy.”

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.