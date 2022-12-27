Want getaway? The top 7 snowfall destinations in India for New Year 2023

What a better way to ring in the New Year in 2023 than to travel to some of northern India's most stunning snow-capped locations. There are many fantastic tourist locations where you may stay for a few days to unwind, rest, and relax. So are you set planning a spectacular New Year's celebration for you and your loved ones in 2023? Why not immediately travel to a location where you may see snowfall while appreciating the chilly air and the warmth of your loved ones. Here are the top 7 snowfall destinations in India for New Year 2023:

1. Auli

Auli, which is in the heart of the Indian state of Uttarakhand, is the destination of your dreams and is particularly appropriate as you welcome year 2023. This is the place to be whether you want to relax with a good book, drink some coffee, or crash in the New Year with some extreme snow activities and partying. It is among the top places in the nation to go skiing. With its lush meadows and apple orchards, and of course, snow, the area is gorgeously landscaped. A variety of winter sports are available, including skiing and hiking. There are a number of holy places, including Kamat Kamet and Nanda Devi as well.

2. Gulmarg

Don't skip Gulmarg if you are in Jammu & Kashmir. This location is ideal for being one of the most beautiful snow-hilled places in India at this time of the year. It is a setting straight out of a surrealist film. You ascend the mountain via the winding pathways, where you come into contact with both inhabitants and visitors alike. When visiting this beautiful tourist location, there is a tonne of options. Make a snowman to later pose for the ideal New Year's 2023 photo, or simply grab some snow to throw around to greet the new year in 2023. While admiring Gulmarg's natural beauty, have some noodles and chai. There are also other winter activities available, including snowboarding and hiking.

3. Sikkim

Your best choice for the greatest locations to visit in India during this snowy New Year's 2023 is Gangtok, the capital of the hilly state of Sikkim in northern India. This Indian state will win you over with its stunning topography and snow-capped mountains. It is also the home to towering Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world. It snows in many areas of the state from October through February, therefore there is a good likelihood that it will snow on New Year's Day. Visits to places like Yumthang - Valley of Flowers, Zero Point, Lachung, Katao, and partially frozen Gurudongmar Lake should all be on your list of must-see attractions.

4. Ladakh

If the roadway is open and there isn't a lot of snow, you may arrange to spend New Year's Eve in Ladakh to add to your anecdotes that define life. During the winter, the temperature plummets and cold waves enhance but if you're fortunate and manage to go to the top of the world, you'll undoubtedly have a wonderful New Year since this Buddhist ex-kingdom is unlike any other. A bonfire, a hearty lunch, and the presence of loved ones can only enhance the occasion and create memories that will last a lifetime.

5. Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

Don't worry. You won't be disappointed with Narkanda or your all-time favourite hill towns like Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Kufri, Nainital, and Mussoorie. The Himachal Pradesh village of Narkanda, which is surrounded by fir trees, transforms into a ski resort in the winter. You may go skiing, engage in some amicable snowball fighting, or build a snowman as huge as you are! In this beautiful area with snow-capped mountains, apple orchards, and lush forests, there are many things you may do. You can find everything in this undiscovered jewel, which is not far from the well-known hill resort of Shimla, which also experiences snowfall at this time of year.

6. Patnitop

Another location where visitors might go this New Year to see snowfall is Patnitop. This hill resort in the J&K district of Udhampur is a well-liked tourist destination due to the wealth of natural beauty present, including pine and deodar woods, mountain ranges, and the Chenab River. This location, which is mostly renowned as a paragliding resort, transforms into a winter paradise with infinite white stretches of snow. In addition, wintertime activities like snowboarding and skiing may be enjoyed, which heightens the thrill and excitement.

7. Dhanaulti, Uttarakhand

The secluded village of Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand offers you much-needed respite from the bustle of the major cities. This little hamlet has an extraordinary natural beauty with lush meadows, oaks, deodars, and breathtaking Himalayan vistas, away from the mundane of everyday work and responsibilities. Additionally, this hill town's little commercial and human intrusion makes it ideal for a laid-back vacation where you may enjoy the beauty of snowfall. Additionally, this alluring retreat serves as the starting point for climbs to Himalayan peaks in the Tehri area.