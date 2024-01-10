Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. World leaders will be attending the event including United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who held a roadshow alongside PM Modi on Tuesday (Jan 9).

The summit will take place from Wednesday (Jan 10) to Friday (Jan 12) and has 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The theme of the summit is "Gateway to the future" to celebrate "20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the summit of success".

Follow WION for all the LIVE updates: