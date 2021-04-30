Vaccine shortage: Jabs for 18+ unlikely from May 1 in Tamil Nadu

A day ahead of when vaccination for those between 18-44 is to begin, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the vaccines ordered by the State had not yet arrived and there was uncertainty about when they would arrive.

“We have placed orders for 1.5crore vaccines and so far, the Central Government has not allocated the numbers. There is also no cavity on how many vaccines we would possibly get from the two makers - SII and Bharat Biotech” he said.

“All states are facing the same issue, and whether we will get the vaccines tomorrow is a question and we are in touch with the companies, it for them to revert and let us know” Radhakrishnan added.

However, the Health Secretary also said that there was sufficient stock of vaccines for those who are 45 and above.



The central government recently permitted vaccination of those who are between 18 – 44. Earlier, in the second phase, only those who were 45 and above were allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Tamil Nadu government said that it had placed orders for 1.5crore vaccines via the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). According to the Government, this is in line with the Chief Minister’s assurance of providing free vaccines for all within the eligible age group.