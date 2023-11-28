LIVE TV
ugc_banner
Live Now

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE | PM Modi speaks to rescued workers on phone

WION Web Team
Uttarkashi, IndiaUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
main img

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue:  All 41 workers stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand have been successfully rescued. The rescue operation, which was in its 17th day on Tuesday had a successful conclusion. The rescue effort, which went on with several setbacks over the last 16 days, has now come to a successful end.

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts were brought in to assist in the rescue efforts for 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel. They initiated manual drilling through the rubble on Monday. Meanwhile, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 50 meters and 36 metres are left.

A team of twelve rat-hole mining experts conducted manual drilling and excavation horizontally across the final 10- to 12-metre stretch of debris in the collapsed section of the tunnel. The rescue operation ended successfully and 41 trapped miners were brought out from the tunnel. 

Follow WION for LIVE updates

29 Nov 2023, 0:25 (IST)
Australian envoy praises rescue of 41 tunnel workers in Uttarakhand
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:58 PM (IST)
PM Modi speaks to rescued workers
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:56 PM (IST)
'Whenever I will celebrate my birthday, I will remember rescue operation', says NDRF personnel Dr Shailesh Kumar
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:55 PM (IST)
'Wishing strength and resilience to the 41 courageous workers', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:51 PM (IST)
Jharkhand CM reacts to the successful rescue operation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to his official X handle and reacted to the successful rescue operation.

"Our 41 brave workers have emerged victorious today after 17 days, overcoming the uncertainty, darkness and freezing cold of the tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand. Salute to the bravery and courage of all of you. The day this accident happened. It was Diwali, but today is Diwali for your family. I also salute the neutral faith and prayers of your family and all the countrymen. Heartfelt thanks to all the teams engaged in carrying out this historic and courageous campaign. In the building of the country, The role of any worker cannot be ignored. Nature and the wheel of time are repeatedly telling us that worker safety and welfare should play an important role in our intentions and policies," he wrote.

28 Nov 2023, 11:49 PM (IST)
Rescued workers taken for medical treatment
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:46 PM (IST)
WATCH | Family member of one of the rescued workers burst crackers in Odisha
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:44 PM (IST)
WATCH | Moment when the workers trapped inside tunnel were successfully rescued
×

 

28 Nov 2023, 11:42 PM (IST)
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets rescued workers
×

 