Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE | PM Modi speaks to rescued workers on phone

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to his official X handle and reacted to the successful rescue operation.

"Our 41 brave workers have emerged victorious today after 17 days, overcoming the uncertainty, darkness and freezing cold of the tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand. Salute to the bravery and courage of all of you. The day this accident happened. It was Diwali, but today is Diwali for your family. I also salute the neutral faith and prayers of your family and all the countrymen. Heartfelt thanks to all the teams engaged in carrying out this historic and courageous campaign. In the building of the country, The role of any worker cannot be ignored. Nature and the wheel of time are repeatedly telling us that worker safety and welfare should play an important role in our intentions and policies," he wrote.