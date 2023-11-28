Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE | PM Modi speaks to rescued workers on phone
Story highlights
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts were brought in to assist in the rescue efforts for 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel. They initiated manual drilling through the rubble on Monday. Meanwhile, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 50 meters and 36 metres are left.
A team of twelve rat-hole mining experts conducted manual drilling and excavation horizontally across the final 10- to 12-metre stretch of debris in the collapsed section of the tunnel. The rescue operation ended successfully and 41 trapped miners were brought out from the tunnel.
Follow WION for LIVE updates
This is an immense achievement. Well done to the 🇮🇳 authorities for successfully evacuating all 41 workers trapped in the tunnel in #Uttarkhand. Special commendation to Australia’s Professor Arnold Dix who provided important technical support on the ground. #UttarakhandRescue pic.twitter.com/xznn61cbOw— Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) November 28, 2023
#UttarkashiRescueOperation | "PM Narendra Modi has spoken to workers rescued from the Uttarakhand tunnel over the phone," say officials. #UttarkashiRescueUpdate pic.twitter.com/TvHXe8NcVU— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023
#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | NDRF personnel Dr Shailesh Kumar Chaudhari says "I want to congratulate everyone as the workers have been successfully rescued. Whenever I will celebrate my birthday, I will remember this scene and this rescue operation..." pic.twitter.com/xKcdBvhsXb— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023
Relieved to hear that all 41 workers trapped in the #Uttarkashi tunnel collapse have been successfully rescued after 17 challenging days.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 28, 2023
Heartfelt gratitude to the brave rescue teams and rat-hole miners for their relentless efforts in the #Silkyara tunnel rescue.
Wishing…
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to his official X handle and reacted to the successful rescue operation.
"Our 41 brave workers have emerged victorious today after 17 days, overcoming the uncertainty, darkness and freezing cold of the tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand. Salute to the bravery and courage of all of you. The day this accident happened. It was Diwali, but today is Diwali for your family. I also salute the neutral faith and prayers of your family and all the countrymen. Heartfelt thanks to all the teams engaged in carrying out this historic and courageous campaign. In the building of the country, The role of any worker cannot be ignored. Nature and the wheel of time are repeatedly telling us that worker safety and welfare should play an important role in our intentions and policies," he wrote.
VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue UPDATE: All 41 rescued workers have been shifted to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical treatment.#UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/rxs406YFox— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023
#WATCH | Nabarangpur, Odisha: Family members of Bhagban Batra, one of the workers who was rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel, celebrate pic.twitter.com/PoxlnK6KRx— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023
#WATCH | Visuals of the successful rescue of all 41 workers who were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12. pic.twitter.com/IviyYAx0Me— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023
Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023
41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel which collapsed on November 12. pic.twitter.com/I5wmOdaAkH