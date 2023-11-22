Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain, member of the National Disaster Management Authority said there is sufficient water, oxygen power and light inside the tunnel.

“There is sufficient water, oxygen power and light inside the tunnel. A few families of the trapped workers have been transported there," said Hasnain.

"Contact with the state administrations from where the workers belong has been going on. Some of the families of workers have been able to talk to the trapped workers through the 4-inch pipe that has been installed…Our focussed effort is on horizontal drilling through the auger machine which has been brought from outside," he added.