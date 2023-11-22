Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Vertical drilling location identified
Story highlights
A day after the first video of workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand emerged, the authorities have identified the location to bring out the 41 workers. The collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. Follow WION for all the LIVE rescue operation news.
A day after the first video of workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand emerged, the authorities have identified the location to bring out the 41 workers.
The collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. Follow WION for all the LIVE rescue operation news.
Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain, member of the National Disaster Management Authority said there is sufficient water, oxygen power and light inside the tunnel.
“There is sufficient water, oxygen power and light inside the tunnel. A few families of the trapped workers have been transported there," said Hasnain.
"Contact with the state administrations from where the workers belong has been going on. Some of the families of workers have been able to talk to the trapped workers through the 4-inch pipe that has been installed…Our focussed effort is on horizontal drilling through the auger machine which has been brought from outside," he added.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the ongoing situation. The chief minister posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he informed PM Modi about the progress made in the last 24 hours.
Bhaskar Khulbe, former adviser to the prime minister's office informed that 39 metres of pipeline had been drilled.
“It is a matter of great pleasure for us that 39 metres of pipeline has been drilled from inside the horizontal pipeline tunnel. Everything is going good. I spoke to them, and everyone was in high spirits. Let us hope we will be able to achieve it," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Anshu Manish Khulko, the director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), responsible for the drilling gave an update on the situation.
"The location for vertical drilling has been identified. Road work for vertical drilling on the hill above the tunnel is almost complete. More than 350 meters of road construction work is complete. BRO is building a road from both Silkyara and Barkot sides which is almost complete."
11 days after the accident, the officials have identified the location to begin vertical drilling to bring out the 41 worker trapped inside the tunnel.