UPSC civil services prelims 2021 exam postponed to October 10 due to COVID-19

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam 2021 due to an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Prelims 2021 was scheduled for June 27, 2021, but now it will be held on October 10.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on October 10, 2021," a statement issued by the commission said.

