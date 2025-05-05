A 15-year-old from a remote hamlet in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has made history by becoming the first person to clear the class 10 board exams since independence.

Ramkeval hails from Nizampur village, which has about 3 people, mostly from the Dalit community. The eldest among his four siblings, Ramkeval, did small jobs during the day to help his poor family. After earning around Rs 250 to Rs 300 each day and returning home late, he studied under a solar lamp every night for two hours, preparing for exams.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi on Sunday (May 4) honoured Ramkeval and his parents in recognition of the achievement, reported news agency PTI. Tripathi also assured him of all the assistance in his studies.

‘Wanted to study no matter what’

Ramkeval shared how he earned every day by carrying lights in wedding processions.

“Despite returning late at night, I would study for at least two hours under a solar lamp at home. Some people in the village used to mock me, saying I would never pass high school. But I always believed I would prove them wrong,” he said. Ramkeval studied at the Government Inter College in Ahmedpur near Nizampur.

He also contributed to household expenses. “Poverty forces one to do everything. But I wanted to study no matter what,” he said.

Ramkeval shared that he wants to become an engineer. He expressed his shock after finding out he passed the class 10 exams. “It will take time to accept that this is real,” he said.

PTI report added that Ramkeval’s family and teachers said that he has always been a bright student and consistently performed well in class and exams.

“I always believed my son would pass. I studied only till class 5, but I want my children to pursue higher studies despite our financial struggles,” said her mother, Pushpa, who works as a cook at the village primary school.

Ramkeval’s father, Jagdish, who works as a daily wage labourer, said, “I couldn’t study, but I always encouraged my son. Even when he came for work with me, he would return and study.”

‘New chapter in the village’s history’

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) OP Tripathi also praised the boy’s determination, saying, “Ramkeval has shown the next generations the path to succeed. I congratulate him and his family for writing an inspiring new chapter in the village’s history.”

“I also take full responsibility for supporting his future education so he can realise his dreams. He is a role model for students who feel disheartened about education,” he said.

Ramkeval’s success has inspired many other students and their mothers in the village with a renewed determination to study hard.

