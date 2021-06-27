Two drones used to carry out attack on Jammu Air Force base, reveal sources

An attack was carried using two drones were used inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, reveal sources.

"There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they added.

Damage caused due to explosions by the drones at the Jammu airbase at 1.27am and 1.32 am today. Initial inputs suggest that shaped charge (explosive device) used for the explosions: Sources pic.twitter.com/53euEdNpfD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021 ×

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has informed that the two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building. However, the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

#WATCH | Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the explosion site in Jammu airport's technical area pic.twitter.com/K5XOy7hnDC — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021 ×

An investigation into the matter is ongoing along with civil agencies, it added.

As per the latest update, a high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will reach Jammu shortly. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. Also, the sources have revealed that the Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhary will pay a visit to the Jammu airbase to review the ground situation. He would be briefed by the Indian Air Force officials on the incident.