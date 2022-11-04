LIVE | Twitter starts mass layoff: Employees laid off in India, Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump

In this file photo taken on October 28, 2022, the Twitter sign is seen at their headquarters. Photograph: AFP
The Elon Musk era at Twitter has begun with downsizing and layoff of employees. A large number of workers have been asked to leave the social media firm. Reports emerged from India that Twitter fired employees across verticals, including engineering, sales and marketing, and communications. Indian media outlets reported that the lay-off has started and workers have received an email notification regarding the layoff. Meanwhile, those who have been retained also received an e-mail from the human resource department, stating that it is sent to "confirm that today's workforce reduction does not impact your employment". Musk recently bought the social media company for $44 billion after a month-long drama. He also runs a brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company. Now, it is expected that he may remove half of the workforce amid preparation for his major revamp of the company. Thousands of Twitter employees were told to stay at home on Friday.
Nov 04, 2022, 10:03 PM (IST)
Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter Inc had seen a "massive" drop in revenue. He blamed the activist groups who are apparently pressuring the advertisers. Musk said that the decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists." In his tweet, he mentioned that it is "extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America." It was not immediately clear who Musk was referring to as "activists".
Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.
Nov 04, 2022, 10:00 PM (IST)
News agency Reuters reported that according to two sources familiar with the matter, Musk has directed the company to find $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings. The company is aiming to find between $1.5 million and $3 million a day in savings from servers and cloud services, said the Slack message, which referred to the project as "Deep Cuts Plan."
Nov 04, 2022, 09:37 PM (IST)
Amid mass layoffs, the boss Elon Musk arrived at a banking conference in New York on Friday. Musk was seen getting out of a limo as he arrived at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference.
Image credit: Reuters
Nov 04, 2022, 09:12 PM (IST)
On Friday, the microblogging site closed its offices on a temporary basis and told the employees they would be informed by email whether or not they are retained.
As part of the global job cut, Twitter fired a large number of employees in India across verticals, including engineering, sales and marketing, and communications. According to sources, there is still no clarification on the severance payout for staff laid off in the country.