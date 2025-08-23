/Trump’s gold obsession: President tried to snag FIFA’s World Cup trophy for his Oval Office, snubbed by FIFA President

US President Donald Trump, 79, attempted to hold onto the FIFA World Cup trophy when it was being displayed in the Oval Office on Friday, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino denied saying that the Trophy must remain ready for the next tournament’s winners.

GIANNI INFANTINO: "Since you are a winner, of course, you can as well touch it."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

TRUMP: "Can I keep it?"

Trump started insisting he is not giving it back, as everyone in the office burst into laughter. FIFA President Infantino, chuckling nervously, said that he can keep it but has to give it back to the next winner.

TRUMP: “Seriously, it fits very well on the wall right over there. We’ll put it right below the angels.”

He used the meeting to showcase his newly lavish, gold-heavy Oval Office décor—likened to a “cut-price Palace of Versailles”.

Trump has previously taken possession of the FIFA Club World Trophy from Infantino it still sits at the Oval Office. As a result, the winning club, Chelsea, received a replica only.

Trump still couldn't stop obsessing over the historic trophy’s beauty. “I can’t tell you how much that gold costs—a lot of money. There’s nothing like gold, and there’s nothing like solid gold.”

Still, Infantino presented Trump with an oversized cardboard version of the “first ticket” for next year’s tournament final, which will be hosted outside New York City. Gianni Infantino was at the White House to announce that Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Centre will host the Final Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA have also opened an office at the Trump Tower in New York City for the preparation of next year's tournament.