Tripura Assembly election 2023 LIVE | Voting for 60 Assembly seats begins
Tripura Assembly election 2023: Polling for the Tripura Assembly elections kickstarted today. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. According to Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. The polling is underway at 3,337 polling stations.
Tripura Assembly election 2023: People of Tripura are united for change. Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress. Vote, without fear, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
"I have cast my vote at Tulsibati School under 8-Town Bordowali constituency. My appeal to all voters of Tripura is to participate in the festival of democracy & exercise their democratic rights to build 'Unnat Tripura, Shrestha Tripura', Tripura CM Manik Saha said.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a second straight term at the hustings in the Northeast state. He urged all voters to turn out in big numbers and exercise their franchise. "I am hundred per cent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time," he told reporters.
To secure the polling, the Ministry of Home Affairs has provided 400 companies (30,000 security personnel) of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) comprising various para-military forces. Around 9,000 Tripura State Rifles jawans and over 6,000 Tripura police personnel have also been deployed to ensure fair and non-violent elections.
Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that a total of 259 candidates, including 31 women, are in the race for Assembly in these elections.
She added that of the 259 candidates, the highest number of 55 candidates have been put up by the ruling BJP, followed by CPI(M) (43), Tipra Motha Party (42), Trinamool Congress (28), and Congress (13). A total of 58 Independent candidates and 14 other nominees are also contesting the elections.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has urged voters to take part in the "festival of democracy" and turn up to vote in large numbers in the Tripura Assembly Election.
I urge all the voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for the Tripura assembly elections.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 16, 2023
Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development & will prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption- free Tripura.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the "festival of democracy".
Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2023
