Top Indian Army officer to head UN peacekeeping mission in south Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian of the Indian Army as his new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Lieutenant General Subramanian has succeeded Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India. Guterres said he is grateful for Tinaikar's tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership as UNMISS Force Commander.

Who is Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian?

Most recently, Lt Gen Subramanian served as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, contributing to the Army’s operational and logistic preparedness. His military career with the Indian Army span over 36 years.

UN Missions website mentioned that previously, he served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019-2021), General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018-2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division (2015-2016), Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013-2014) among other appointments within the Indian Armed Forces.

He also served as India's Defence Attaché to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (2008-2012) and as a Staff Officer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone in 2000.

When it comes to education, Lt Gen Subramanian holds two Master of Philosophy Degrees in Defence and Management Studies as well as Social Sciences. Besides that, he is fluent in Tamil, English and Hindi.

