Top 10 world news today: Afghan peace talks, coronavirus Severity shrinks, Libya talks and more

Qatar invites India to be witness in Afghan peace deal in Doha

India will be present at the signing of US Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha. Indian envoy in Doha, Kumaran will be representing India after the invite was sent by the Qatari government. Read more

Mexico allows cruise ship to dock after Jamaica, Cayman Islands refuse over coronavirus fears

Mexico has allowed a cruise ship carrying 6,000 people to dock after it was refused entry by Jamaica and Cayman Islands after a crew member tested positive for regular seasonal flu. Read more

Chang'e 4 rover reveals new details of the lunar surface

China's lunar rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, that has become the first rover to land on the far side of the moon, is unveiling new lunar secrets, according to a study.

The Chang'e 4 spacecraft landed on Moon on January 2, 2019, becoming the first probe to reach moon's far wide surface that has always turned away from the Earth. Read more

Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones

Travel restrictions to China because of the coronavirus have come just as Apple Inc's engineers usually jet off to Asia to perfect the production of this fall's new iPhones, former employees and supply chain experts told Reuters. Read more

Libya talks in stalemate as Russia accuses Turkey of infiltrating foreign fighters

The two warring sides in Libya suspended their participation in the UN-sponsored peace talks hoping to end the months-long crisis. Read more

Australian boy, whose bullying video went viral to donate $475,000

A nine-year-old Australian boy who gained massive support after his video describing his struggles from bullying went viral, will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity. Read more

Scientists discover first organism that does not need oxygen to live

Researchers have discovered a unique organism that lives its life completely free of oxygen dependency.

The tiny parasite lives in salmon tissue and evolves in such a manner that it doesn't need oxygen to produce energy. Read more

Crew leaves Japan virus-hit ship for new quarantine

Crew members from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off Japan began leaving the vessel Thursday for a new quarantine on-shore after passengers left the boat, the government said. Read more

Saudi Arabia suspends Mecca and Medina's religious trips over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia has stopped excursions to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina over coronavirus epidemic fears. Riyadh issued the ban to halt the spread of the virus.

The rapidly growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic. Read more

Coronavirus: Severity shrinks in China as global tally continues to rise

China, where 2,744 people have been killed from coronavirus witnessed its lowest single day death toll on Thursday in nearly a month. On Thursday, China's National Health Commission reported 29 deaths. Read more