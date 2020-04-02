'Tomorrow at 9 am': PM Narendra Modi to address nation with video message

In what could be seen as an announcement of India's next set of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning will address the nation.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi said in a tweet.

कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India stand at 2,069 with death toll jumping to 53. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 200 more positive cases and 12 new deaths.

Earlier, PM Modi hinted of a common strategy implemented by various governments to deal with the movement of people after the end of a 21-day nationwide lockdown on April 14.

"Important to formulate common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once lockdown ends," PM Modi said in a statement.

In the national capital Delhi, confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 293, out of which 182 were from Nizamuddin Merkaz, officials said.

On Thursday too, a steady rise in the number of cases was largely due to the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation that was held more than two weeks ago at Nizamuddin Merkaz in New Delhi.

Various states reported coronavirus positive cases that were linked to Nizamuddin Merkaz.

Nearly 9,000 people of Tablighi Jamaat and their primary contacts have been identified and put under quarantine, various officials said on Tuesday.

In Maharashtra, COVID-19 infected tally rose to 416 with 81 more cases and two deaths.

In Madhya Pradesh, the infected cases rose to 107, including eight deaths.

Karnataka recorded 14 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infected tally to 124, including three deaths. Out of the total infected cases in Karnataka, 11 are linked to the Nizamuddin event.

At least 24 more cases were confirmed in Telangana as the infected number stood at 154, including nine deaths.

Also, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the state government would give Rs 5,000 each to autorickshaw pullers, gramin-sewa workers, and e-rickshaw drivers.

The Union ministry also informed states that anyone who would violate lockdown could face a jail term of upto 2 years.

PM Modi also interacted today with chief ministers through a video conference and instructed them to focus on containment measures: testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine.

It was imperative to work on a war footing, identify COVID-19 hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infections don't spread, PM Modi told CMs.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)