Three LeT terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, including their commander and one of the most wanted terrorists, Mudasir Pandit.

Kashmir's police chief (IG) Vijay Kumar acknowledged that Pandit was involved in the recent killings of three police officers, two councillors, and two civilians, as well as several other terror-related offences.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and several other terror crimes got killed in Sopore encounter," Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Following the terror attack on police in Sopore on June 12 that murdered two police officers and two civilians, joint teams of the army, J&K police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been conducting joint operations in the area of Sopore for the past few days.

(With inputs from agencies)