Telangana CM KCR in favour of lockdown extension

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday made a strong case for the extension of lockdown in order to fight the coronavirus in the country.

He cited the reports of the Boston Consulting Group survey, which said that India’s lockdown should be extended till June.

''Entire nation had an equal part to play in restricting the spread of COVID-19. This prevention was possible mainly because of the timely lockdown that is being enforced and the people and the people who have been practising social distancing, and other measures like self-discipline, maintaining hygiene and restraint,'' the Telangana CM said.

While advanced nations like the US are still struggling to deal with coronavirus, India with a despite high population and minimum health infrastructure, did a great job in fighting the virus, he added.

Expressing fears of things going quickly out of control if the restrictions are lifted any sooner, he said he appealed to Prime Minister Modi to further extend the lockdown.

He also thanked the frontline workforce like doctors, healthcare professionals, sanitation staff, besides others, who are tirelessly serving people despite knowing the risks involved. He announced a 10 percent incentive on gross salary to all the health staff.