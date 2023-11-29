Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Check result date, number of seats, candidates & all you need to know
Story highlights
The campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls on November 30 concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 28. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Telangana Assembly elections on 3 December 2023.
The campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls on November 30 concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 28. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Telangana Assembly elections on 3 December 2023.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Voting is set to occur on Thursday (Nov 30) for 119 Assembly seats in Telangana. The campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday (Nov 28). This election season in Telangana was the lengthiest among the five states, which included, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.
The direct clash between the Congress and the BJP will decide which party has a more favourable prospect of coming into power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has conveyed his assurance regarding the Congress's potential to establish governments in all five states, citing its social guarantee initiatives.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date
The outcome of the state assembly elections will be announced following the tabulation of votes on 03 December 2023.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters
According to the most recent data, the total number of eligible voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, from which 5,32,990 are newly eligible voters aged 18. There are 5,06,493, 2,557, and 4,43,943 individuals identified as PwD. Third Gender, and Senior Citizens (80+) respectively.
Also Read | US embassy in India issues record 140,000+ student visas amid global visa surge
Previous Telangana Poll Result
Results from the preceding Telangana election in 2018 show the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won by securing 88 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) came second, claiming 19 seats, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) earned two seats. The BJP secured one seat; the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured seven seats, and independent candidates claimed one seat.
trending now
(With inputs from agencies)