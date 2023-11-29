Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Check result date, number of seats, candidates & all you need to know

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Voting is set to occur on Thursday (Nov 30) for 119 Assembly seats in Telangana. The campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday (Nov 28). This election season in Telangana was the lengthiest among the five states, which included, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

The direct clash between the Congress and the BJP will decide which party has a more favourable prospect of coming into power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has conveyed his assurance regarding the Congress's potential to establish governments in all five states, citing its social guarantee initiatives.



Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date

The outcome of the state assembly elections will be announced following the tabulation of votes on 03 December 2023.



Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters

According to the most recent data, the total number of eligible voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, from which 5,32,990 are newly eligible voters aged 18. There are 5,06,493, 2,557, and 4,43,943 individuals identified as PwD. Third Gender, and Senior Citizens (80+) respectively.