Taliban offensive forces Afghan Army chief to postpone India visit  

The chief of Afghan Army, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, has postponed his scheduled visit to India this week due to the Taliban offensive in the country, the Afghan embassy said on Monday.

During the visit, Ahmadzai was due to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, General MM Naravane, and also meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other top security officials.

Though scheduled long time ago, the visit was going to coincide with US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s trip to New Delhi.

Ahmadzai was going to visit India from July 27 to 30. He was appointed last month after a shuffle in Afghanistan’s top security officials.

The Afghan embassy, without giving details, said, “The visit was postponed because of the intensity of the war and Taliban’s increased assault and offensive in Afghanistan.”

Ahmadzai was also going to meet Afghan cadets being trained at various institutions in Pune.

The importance of the visit was significant as it would have provided an opportunity for the two sides to hold discussions on the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban continue to capture territory and crucial border crossings with other countries.

