Special flight with over 100 people, religious texts to arrive in Delhi from Kabul, says report

If sources are to be believed, a special flight with more than 100 people on board will arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The flight, which is arriving from Kabul, is carrying several Afghan Sikhs and Indians, a PTI report said citing people familiar with the matter.

It seems the group is also looking to bring three Guru Granth Sahibs and some Hindu religious texts from the ancient Asamai Mandir in Kabul.

More than 90 Afghans, who have been stranded in India, may also fly back home along with some medical supplies on the return flight, the sources said.

The Indian government and the Afghan embassy in Delhi have been coordinating to arrange the flight, the sources added.

In a statement, Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum, said it is a matter of pride that the "three holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramayana, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita" from ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are being brought to Delhi.

Earlier, the flight was due to arrive at around 1 pm at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, but now it may arrive in the evening, they said.

