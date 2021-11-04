'Some delicious mithai': UK PM Johnson, other world leaders wish Happy Diwali

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Nov 04, 2021, 06:55 PM(IST)

UK PM Boris Johnson thanked Hindus, Sikhs and Jains in his Diwali message Photograph:( AFP )

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson and Israeli PM Naftali Bennett were among leaders who wished India on the occasion of Diwali

As India celebrated Diwali, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson wished everyone in India Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Namaste, it's Boris Johnson here, sending wishes on this year's festival of lights. I hope that this Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends are truly special. This time of the year is about getting together with family and friends and if think back to last November there's no doubt we have come a long way," the UK PM said in a video message.

"I want to once again say a huge thank you to Britain's Hindus, Sikhs, Jains for everything you have done to support the vulnerable and help keep safe over the last eighteen months," the UK PM added.

"This year the wheel of light is back up in Leicester, events are being held across the country and as you look forward to the celebrations and to feasting perhaps some delicious mithai(sweets), we can reflect on the powerful message at the heart of this festival of good triumphing over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance," PM Johnson added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who had recently met PM Modi at the UN climate summit in Glasgow also greeted the Indian prime minister and the people while also wishing in Hindi.

Diwali messages also poured in from Singapore and Australia. 

