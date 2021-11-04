'Some delicious mithai': UK PM Johnson, other world leaders wish Happy Diwali

As India celebrated Diwali, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson wished everyone in India Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Namaste, it's Boris Johnson here, sending wishes on this year's festival of lights. I hope that this Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends are truly special. This time of the year is about getting together with family and friends and if think back to last November there's no doubt we have come a long way," the UK PM said in a video message.

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

#Diwali pic.twitter.com/iJATgyxQII — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 4, 2021 ×

"I want to once again say a huge thank you to Britain's Hindus, Sikhs, Jains for everything you have done to support the vulnerable and help keep safe over the last eighteen months," the UK PM added.

"This year the wheel of light is back up in Leicester, events are being held across the country and as you look forward to the celebrations and to feasting perhaps some delicious mithai(sweets), we can reflect on the powerful message at the heart of this festival of good triumphing over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance," PM Johnson added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who had recently met PM Modi at the UN climate summit in Glasgow also greeted the Indian prime minister and the people while also wishing in Hindi.

Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world.

समस्त भारतवासियों को दिवाली के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

🤲 🪔 ✨ — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) November 4, 2021 ×

Diwali messages also poured in from Singapore and Australia.

உலகெங்கும் இருக்கும் சிங்கப்பூரர்களுக்கு, இனிய தீபாவளி வாழ்த்துகள்! Happy Deepavali to Singaporeans around the world!🪔 pic.twitter.com/63oGf6USls — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) November 3, 2021 ×