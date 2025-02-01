Budget 2025: 120 new aviation destinations - modified 'UDAN Scheme' to boost regional air connectivity

The Union Budget 2025 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes a modified UDAN Scheme aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity across India
The updated scheme will introduce 120 new aviation destinations and is expected to facilitate the travel of 40 million passengers over the next decade
The scheme has already benefited 15 million passengers, enabling them to travel more swiftly and efficiently
The modified UDAN initiative will particularly focus on developing helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern regions of the country
Additionally, the government plans to construct greenfield airports in Bihar and expand the capacities of Patna Airport and the Brownfield Airport in Bihta
The announcement is part of a wider set of reforms and initiatives outlined in the Union Budget 2025, which also includes support for farmers and new criteria for classifying MSMEs
This initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving regional connectivity and making air travel accessible to a larger segment of the population
{{ primary_category.name }}