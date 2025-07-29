/SHOCKING road rage caught on cam: SUV driver hits man on scooty, reverses to crush him again | VIDEO

In a shocking incident in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar area, an elderly man riding a two-wheeler was severely injured after a man driving a Thar hit him twice. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, and the footage has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage. The 65-year-old man is currently receiving treatment and is in a critical condition after sustaining head injuries.

In the video, the speeding SUV can be seen overtaking another car on a single-lane road. It hits the elderly man, identified as Kamalkant Dutta, who was driving a scooty and was coming from the opposite side. The man falls off the two-wheeler following an impact as the Thar driver speeds past him. However, once he gets back on his feet, the SUV driver reverses his vehicle, hitting the elderly man once again, deliberately.

The man then gets out of his car, walks near the man lying on the road. Instead of helping him, he rages at him, pointing a finger, and then drives away. Following this, the passerby stopped their vehicles and helped Dutta to a hospital. The incident took place around 2:20 pm on Sunday (Jul 27).

Dutta’s son claimed that his father had suffered a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage. He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College, Jammu, and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Our father was hit twice by the person driving the Thar. Murder charges should be slapped against him. Our father is in the ICU. Doctors have said that there’s a fracture in his skull. He is very critical. Hit-and-run cases were unheard in Jammu. These things happen in Delhi and other places. Strong action must be taken against the culprit,” he said.

The police have said that an FIR has been registered under section 109 of the BNSS (attempt to murder). In a statement, the District Police Jammu said that the Thar was seized and its owner has been detained. Hunt to nab the driver, and an investigation is underway.